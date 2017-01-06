Former Macon restauranteur to open new eatery in downtown Macon

3:25 What the 2016-17 winter could look like in the U.S. Pause

0:58 Macon-Bibb EMA braces for effects of winter weather

4:01 Mercer earns first conference win

1:39 People drawn to painted piano on Poplar

5:54 Mother pleads for mercy for her daughter's best friend charged in her death

1:12 Kirby Smart on Rodrigo Blankenship: 'Maybe he should've been kicking the whole time'

2:28 Rodrigo Blankenship wears helmet to interview again

0:40 Bob Denison volunteers to make the old new again

1:17 Watch formerly conjoined twins Erika and Eva Sandoval meet for the first time after separation