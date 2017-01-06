Former Macon restauranteur to open new eatery in downtown Macon

A former Macon restauranteur is opening another Thai restaurant here.
Sang Chanram plans to open Sang’s Thai Isaan Restaurant at 401-A Cherry St. at the corner of Cherry and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in the former Bearfoot Tavern location. Before closing it in 1998, Chanram owned Sang’s Thai and Chinese Crusine on Pio Nono Avenue for years.
“This is my passion,” she said. “Cooking is my passion.”
The restaurant will feature Thai cuisine traditionally found in Isan, the northeast region of Thailand. The food features chili peppers, lime, peanuts, dried shrimp, sticky rice, cilantro, mint and many other seasonings, according to an article at http://www.about.com/travel/. A couple of the dishes posted on Sang’s Facebook page include Larb Moo, a minced pork salad, and Mussels and Shrimp in Lemongrass with Kafir Lime Broth.
Plans are to open the restaurant at 3 p.m. Jan. 14 if all installations are completed and a final inspection is approved.
Even though another restaurant was in the spot before she moved in, Chanram said “everything in the kitchen was stripped,” and the decor throughout the space has been completely changed. The 3,200-square-foot restaurant also includes a private party room.
She plans initially to apply for a beer and wine license and may add liquor later.
Sang’s Thai Isaan plans to be open 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Monday; 11 a.m.-3 p.m. and 4-9:30 p.m. Tuesday-Friday; and 4-10 p.m. Saturday. It will be closed Sunday.
Chanram moved away from Macon when she sold her restaurant on Pio Nono, returning the last time in 2015. She did some catering and some cooking shows before deciding to open the downtown restaurant.
This will be the second Thai restaurant in same block on Cherry Street. Last month LaDDA Bistro opened at 442 Cherry St.
