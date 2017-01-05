Cooking classes to be offered again in downtown Macon

Folks will be able to take cooking classes once again in downtown Macon.
Classes are set to begin Jan. 12 at travis jean’s Cooking School, at 530 Cherry St., with classes led by local chefs Teddi Wohlford and Kevin McCauley, according to a release.
Robinson Home on First Street used to offer cooking classes before it closed its gourmet kitchen store in November to focus on the interior design part of its business.
Travis jean’s owner, Jean Bragg, has applied for a conditional-use permit from the Macon-Bibb County Planning & Zoning Commission to allow the class in her event venue, and the matter is on Monday’s meeting agenda.
Bragg “noted that the need for cooking classes is due to the closing of Robinson Home,” according to the commission’s staff report. “The applicant is hoping to provide a space for the chefs and clientele that taught and attended the previous classes.”
McCauley said in the release that the chefs have “a huge range of classes planned covering everything from re-creating menus from Florida's most historic restaurants to hands-on homemade pasta classes.”
Classes will take place about two times a week and will last four to six hours each. Each will range from $45 to $65, and the cooking class studio can accommodate up to 60 students. However, the zoning application says classes would have “no more than 30 at one time.”
Bragg not only owns the event venue, called Events at travis jean, but also Jean Bragg Gallery and travis jean Airbnb.
