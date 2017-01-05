$3.5 million conference center being built at state’s oldest state park

A new conference center that could accommodate up to 500 people is being built at Georgia’s oldest state park.
The official ground breaking ceremony for the $3.5 million center is set for 1:30 p.m. Thursday at Indian Springs State Park near Jackson and Flovilla, according to a news release from the Georgia Department of Natural Resources. Commissioner Mark Williams and Deputy Commissioner Walter Rabon are expected to attend.
The nearly 14,000-square-foot conference center, which could be a venue for family reunions, parties, meetings or weddings, will be located in the park’s day-use area with a view of 105-acre Lake McIntosh, the release said.
Indian Springs is one of 63 state parks and state historic sites operated by the Department of Natural Resources. For more information, go to www.georgiastateparks.org/IndianSprings or call 770-504-2277.
Linda S. Morris: 478-744-4223, @MidGaBiz
Comments