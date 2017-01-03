People must need coffee more than fries: Starbucks set to top McDonald’s as No. 1 chain

6:25 Cop Shop Podcast: The zaniest police reports of 2016 Pause

0:45 Fitness center manager gives advice on New Year's resolutions

1:48 'She was a brave young lady,' Brooklyn Rouse's aunt says

0:54 Big week for Peach County standout

1:17 Watch formerly conjoined twins Erika and Eva Sandoval meet for the first time after separation

1:33 Chance Jones credits assistants for first-year success

2:29 Sideline Superstar: Aaliyah Redding brings cheers to games in a wheelchair

0:40 Bob Denison volunteers to make the old new again

1:33 Jacob Eason talks scrambling ability, Liberty Bowl