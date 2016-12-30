Two farmers re-elected to Georgia Farm Bureau board; Macon lawyer recognized

Two re-elected to Georgia Farm Bureau board
Matt Bottoms of Pike County and James Tate of Jeff Davis County were recently re-elected to serve on the Georgia Farm Bureau board of directors for two-year terms. The district includes Butts, Crawford, Lamar, Monroe, Peach and Upson counties in Middle Georgia.
Representing the bureau’s fifth district, Bottoms and his wife operate Bottoms Nursery, where they grow a variety of fruit plants, vines and trees that they sell wholesale and on their website. They also grow wheat, soybeans and canola and offer custom harvesting services for other farmers. He is vice president of the Pike County Farm Bureau.
James Tate, representing the sixth district, is a diversified row crop, cattle and hay farmer. He is president of the Jeff Davis County Farm Bureau and has served as a Georgia Farm Bureau director since 1997. He has served on numerous state commodity advisory committees for Georgia Farm Bureau and represents the organization as a voting delegate to the American Farm Bureau Federation.
David Dozier receives recognition
Personal injury attorney David Dozier with Macon-based Dozier Law Firm LLC has been recognized for his exceptional performance by the American Institute of Personal Injury Attorneys. Dozier was accepted by the group’s 10 Best Personal Injury Attorneys in Georgia for client satisfaction for two years in a row.
Attorneys who are selected to the "10 Best" list must pass the Institute’s rigorous selection process, which is based on client and/or peer nominations, thorough research and its independent evaluation. One of the most significant aspects of the selection process involves attorneys' relationships and reputation among his or her clients.
Paulette Fountain: 478-744-4411, pfountain@macon.com
