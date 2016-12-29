More employers granting paid parental leave

A Minnesota company is the latest in a growing number of employers in the state providing paid leave for new parents.
The company 3M recently announced it will grant all parents in its U.S. operations 10 weeks of paid leave for the birth or adoption of a child. Federal law only requires up to 12 weeks of unpaid parental leave for the majority of government and private-sector employees. Today, many people can't afford to take off that much time without pay, Minnesota Public Radio (http://bit.ly/2iu6h5m ) reported.
Meghan Keating, a 3M supervisor currently pregnant with her second child, said the program will allow employees to worry less about whether they can afford to be away from work that long, and focus more on spending time with family.
With disability pay to recover from the birth, Keating will be off as many as 18 weeks with pay. She said the company would also allow her to take up to 10 additional weeks of leave without pay if she desired.
Mike Anderson, 3M human resources executive, said the program is about investing in employees for the long term, and "attracting and retaining talent."
"For us, it's not really a cost issue," Anderson said.
U.S. employers are facing growing social, political and competitive pressures to provide paid parental leave.
Other companies, including Wells Fargo, also have started giving paid leave for mothers and fathers. Wells Fargo began offering 16 weeks of paid leave for mothers and four weeks for fathers last June.
"It doesn't take any time out of your vacation or sick time and it's all part of this new leave, which is awesome," said Janelle Debus, a recruiting manager for Wells Fargo.
