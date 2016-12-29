Furnished lofts and business offices open in downtown Macon

A place in downtown Macon that used to sell and display lighting fixtures has been transformed into two separate businesses offering living and office spaces.
Businessman Billy Pitts has renovated the former Putzel’s Lighting building at 1343 Georgia Ave. into The Lantern Lofts and The Triangle Business Center, according to a news release. Both the lofts and offices are fully furnished and include utilities, free Wi-Fi and gated parking. The lofts and the offices have one- and three-year leases ranging from $675 to $775 a month.
There are 12 units in Lantern Lofts, each with about 490-700 square feet, according to information presented to the Macon-Bibb County Planning & Zoning Commission when the property was rezoned in 2014. There are four two-bedroom units and eight one-bedroom units, said Yolanda Latimore with Like Water Publicity. The lofts have an open concept with exposed rafters.
“They have TVs, refrigerators, sofas and even comforters,” Latimore said. “You just have to bring your clothes.”
The loft area includes a common area game room and laundry room free for residents.
The Triangle Business Center has 13 offices with access to an administrative assistant, a client waiting area, two conference rooms, an executive lounge and a technology room, the release said.
A warehouse on the site has a fitness center, which is expected to be completed by mid-January, Latimore said. The warehouse also will provide extra storage space for tenants for an additional monthly fee, depending on the size.
For more information, tours or application, call 478-746-2655.
“The Lantern Lofts are specifically designed for college graduate students in Macon-Bibb County and surrounding areas,” Pitts said in the release. “The Triangle Business Center offices were created for entrepreneurs, nonprofits and satellite offices for existing businesses.” Pitts owns Mutual Financial Group, which is next door to the new development.
Linda S. Morris: 478-744-4223
