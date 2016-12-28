Bank branch sold to insurance agency which plans to move in

A Thomaston bank branch is being sold to an insurance agency which will move into the building.
SouthCrest Bank has agreed to sell its branch at 943 North Church St. to Trennis Dumas Insurance Agency Inc., according to a news release. The bank will discontinue the drive-thru service at this location at the end of business Jan. 6. However, the ATM will continue to be available for customers after the sale, the release said. The bank will upgrade the ATM to accept deposits.
All employees of the the SouthCrest Bank branch will relocate to the main office on South Church Street, the release said.
Dumas plans to move her agency from 616 North Church St. into the new space between the end of January and the first week of February, the release said. She said the new location would offer easier access, better parking and safer exiting from the parking lot onto U.S. 19.
Based in Woodstock, SouthCrest Financial Group operates 12 bank offices in Georgia and Alabama. The Dumas agency was founded in Thomaston in 2011.
