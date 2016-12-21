Industrial Authority takes over job of bringing new business to Macon-Bibb

The point of contact for new businesses and industries thinking of locating in Macon-Bibb County will no longer be one person.
Once the new year starts, that job will fall to the Macon-Bibb County Industrial Authority.
Pat Topping, senior vice president of the Macon Economic Development Commission, was selected about 15 years ago as the single point of contact for developers, site selectors and others who were looking to bring companies to the county. The MEDC has served as the marketing arm for the Industrial Authority.
Officials announced Wednesday, however, that an agreement has been reached for the six-person Industrial Authority to “assume the role of responsibility for economic development projects” involving the recruitment and marketing of new industry and businesses to Macon-Bibb County as of Jan. 1, 2017.
The MEDC, on the other hand, will continue “its focus of supporting and expanding existing industry and businesses and developing and improving the workforce in Macon-Bibb County” the agreement said.
The agreement is effective until Dec. 31, 2017.
“We are looking to revamp our economic development efforts in a way that we haven’t before,” the authority’s chairman, Cliffard Whitby, said during the announcement. “We will do it much more aggressively than we have been committed to doing. ... So I’m very excited about our new partnership and the new goals.”
George Greer, chairman of the Greater Macon Chamber of Commerce, said that when Whitby approached him “about wanting to tweak things to better serve Macon-Bibb,” the chamber wanted to be sure that a central point of contact was maintained. Also, the chamber wanted to retain the public-public partnership with the MEDC.
“The MEDC has functioned at a high level for many, many years,” Greer said. “We’ve had 12,000 jobs brought in and $1.6 billion of new investment that has been brought into the community. ... But I feel good about what we’re doing moving forward.”
Mayor Robert Reichert said economic development in 2017 “is going to be a lot different” than it was more than 10 year ago. ... “We are in competition with cities throughout the Southeast, across the nation and around the world.”
Economic development efforts must change to keep up with industry trends, he said.
Topping will begin the transition of services provided by the MEDC at the beginning of the year. He is to include Stephen Adams, the authority’s director of economic development, or other staff designated by the authority, in all appointments, requests and inquiries from any real estate brokers, prospective company representatives or others.
“MEDC and the Authority will publicly announce to all Entities that Pat Topping is now a ‘senior project advisor’ to the Authority and no longer serves as the single point of contact for Macon-Bibb County,” the agreement said. As of Feb. 1, all communications regarding requests involving Authority resources will come from the Authority under its letterhead.
Chamber President/CEO Mike Dyer, who is also president of MEDC, said after the news conference that the new arrangement allows the MEDC to focus its attention on existing business and workforce development, which are important to economic development.
“I want to be able to allocate additional resources to existing businesses, to not only retain those businesses here in Middle Georgia but grow them,” he said. MEDC also wants to focus on the development and retention of talent in the midstate.
“How do we do all those things in a different way than we have historically so we can provide a workforce that enables our businesses to grow?” he asked. “We’ve been given a blank sheet of paper, and we can create our own story. ... I want us to be on the leading edge.”
Topping will remain an employee of the MEDC, and the MEDC will be compensated by the authority for its services and the transition with a payment of $200,000, to be paid $16,666.67 a month during the year, “provided there is no uncured default by MEDC under this Agreement.” The agreement says the funds will be paid by the authority “from sources other than local tax dollars.”
Whitby said after the news conference that Adams will be the main contact person for new industry while working with Topping through the transition. However, the authority is looking to hire a new executive director. It hasn’t had a person in that position since 2011.
