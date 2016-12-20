This example of bad service should be a lesson to all businesses

I hate grocery shopping. There, I said it. I’ve written before about the lack of shopping choices in my area and about how poorly the local big-box store is managed. This week, they rose to new heights.
While looking for stocking stuffers, I wandered through the candy aisle. I couldn’t find what I wanted so I asked the young clerk who was rearranging merchandise. She told me they didn’t carry what I wanted, but offered another brand. She pointed to a flashy display of imported chocolates. Then she said, “we have a lot of them but they’re not selling.” None of the items were priced. I asked about this and her response was “the girl who does the pricing is on vacation and they don’t train anyone else to do it.” I mentioned that sounds like a management problem. “Management,” she laughed, “they’re on vacation, too. And they go off without telling anyone and without us having what we need to do our jobs.” Strike one for management.
I was shopping on Saturday morning, prime time. Four items I wanted were out of stock. When I went to customer service to ask about them, the response was “doesn’t surprise me,” she said. “Management has cut back hours and cut people so there’s not enough staff to do what needs to be done.” Strike two.
At check out, there were few lanes open and the lines were long. The line I chose moved slowly and stopped just as I got to the counter. The clerk didn’t know how to do a transaction for the customer in front of me. Five minutes and three pages later, someone showed up to take care of the problem. Then, as I was unloading my basket, the clerk barked at me to show her my driver’s license. I said I’d do it when I finished unloading. “You have to do it now because you’re holding up the line.” And when there was no one to bag my groceries, the clerk grumbled about having to do it because there’s never enough help. Strike three.
This is a flagship store in a reputable grocery chain. I understand this store is highly profitable. However, they’re the only real game in town at this point. Success and a lack of competition can hide a multitude of sins, particularly if managers are not paying attention.
Employees are only as good as their managers. Do you know how management, or lack of it, is impacting the performance and job satisfaction of your employees? Do you know what your employees are saying to your customers? Do you have customers ready to jump ship because your employees are not empowered and well-managed? Like the big-box store, are you succeeding in spite of yourself rather than because of yourself? Any business owner would do well to pay attention.
An experienced business executive and organizational consultant, Jan Flynn teaches at the J. Whitney Bunting College of Business at Georgia College & State University.
Comments