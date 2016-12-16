This academy should help developers develop downtown Macon

NewTown Macon’s third annual Developer’s Academy would help teach the basics of real estate finance and development with a focus on downtown Macon.
Applications must be submitted no later than 5 p.m. Jan. 9 for the six-session course that begins Jan. 19. All classes begin at 5 p.m.
The Developer’s Academy graduates would prepared to invest in development, utilize tax credits and perhaps purchase and rehabilitate their own properties.
To learn more about the course and to apply, please visit: www.newtownmacon.com/developersacademy.
The curriculum titles include: learning the basics, finding the project, closing the gap, design the project, get it built, start making money.
All classes will be held at the NewTown Macon office, 555 Poplar St. The cost of the academy is $495. There are a few partial scholarships available, which are provided by BB&T. Participants may apply for a partial scholarship through the main online application.
