Health care facility that serves midstate disabled adults opens

Daily Grace Adult Day Health Services officially opened its facilities for disabled adults, including seniors, in Macon this week.
The community-based medical model facility provides social, health and rehabilitative care to adults and seniors with a chronic or acute medical illness and also those who may have cognitive and functional impairments, according to a release. Clients do not have to give up their home or move away from their family to participate in the day program.
Daily Grace serves residents in Bibb, Jones, Monroe, Twiggs, Baldwin, Houston, Peach, and Crawford counties, according to its website. It is located at 868 Ga. 49.
The facility is directed by an occupational therapist with more than 15 years of hands-on experience with rehabilitation of adults and seniors in hospitals, rehab hospitals, skilled nursing facilities, outpatient clinics and home health care.
Clients appropriate to attend an adult day health facility are those who have some confusion, difficulty with mobility, require assistance for self care, reminders or assistance with taking medications appropriately and need vital signs monitored.
The facility has a registered nurse, physical therapist, speech language pathologist, occupational therapist and medical assistants on staff.
It is open 7 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Friday. For more information, go to www.dailygraceadh.com or call us at 478-745-4700.
Linda S. Morris: 478-744-4223, @MidGaBiz
Comments