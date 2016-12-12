ADB trims growth forecast for Asia due to slowdown in India

2:24 'He is deceased,' GBI agent says of shooter of Byron cops Pause

0:23 2 Byron police officers shot in Crawford County

0:28 Scene of shooting of two Byron police officers

1:25 'It's been a tough year,' sheriff says in wake of another police shooting

2:51 DA Cooke 'making sure the law was complied with'

1:00 Cops leaves smiling faces for several children with annual event

1:40 Witness: Woman hurled brick, set house on fire

3:42 Impaired driver caught on Sarasota sheriff helicopter camera

2:26 Macon commissioner, coroner remember Ebenezer Baptist pastor