How about a tasty music tour in downtown Macon?

Rock Candy Tours in Macon is taste testing the market by combining its music history tours with a sampling from some of Macon’s downtown restaurants.
The Taste of Macon Tour launches Thursday and Saturday, said Rock Candy Tour co-owner Jessica Walden, who launched the music history tour business in 2011.
“Through a partnership with the Moonhanger Restaurant Group and the demand for local food tours, Rock Candy Tours is aiming to offer a new tourism product and tour variety to our weekly public and private tour offerings,” Walden said in an email.
Tours, which are set for 6 p.m. Thursday and 1:30 p.m. Saturday, include Dovetail, Rookery, H&H and El Camino. Tickets are $35 and reservations can be made at www.RockCandyTours.com or by calling 478-955-5997.
Plans now are to offer the Taste of Macon tours monthly, which may include other local restaurants.
“After this Saturday, we will announce future times and dates on our Facebook page and website,” Walden said.
The tour lets participants "sample Macon music history with the tastes and tales from favorite restaurants and music history spot," she said.
Participants should be aware that moderate walking is required. Also, menu items are preplanned and restaurants would not be able to make changes to accommodate dietary restrictions or food allergies.
Linda S. Morris: 478-744-4223, @MidGaBiz
