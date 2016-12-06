New Macon offices could be good fit for businesses just starting out

Shortly after the new year, small businesses, people working from home or entrepreneurs just starting out could have a new place to work in Macon.
Now under construction, The Office @ College Hill is office space that will include private offices as well as shared work stations. The Office is in 5,500 square feet of space on the first floor of the Lofts at College Hill, at 1305 Hardeman Ave., developed by Macon-based Sierra Development Group.
People who want private office space or to use the shared space will become members of The Office and would not lease real property, according to an email from Anna Daniels, a project specialist with Sierra.
The space includes high-speed, wireless internet, a print/copy/scan station, gated parking, break area, private phone booths, kitchenette with refreshments, half baths, bath with shower, mail boxes, lockers, coffee and, depending on the membership level, private conference rooms and video conference rooms.
There are 20 private office spaces, including 11 one-desk offices, seven two-desk offices and two three-desk offices, Daniels said. The co-working and lounge spaces will be fully furnished. People can sign up for a month-to-month membership in the shared work space for $150 a month or a private office for one, two or three people for six months, which ranges from $500 to $850 a month.
Co-working and lounge space will be fully furnished. Anyone with a private office membership will receive a key for their office space, which will be fully furnished. People with this membership level also will have their name listed on the storefront of The Office and will have access to the fitness center at the Lofts at College Hill.
The membership agreement for The Office states that it is “a professional environment” and members should not engage in any personal activities including “social engagements, sleeping or cooking.”
For more information, potential members can call 478-254-5105, and soon they will be able to get more information at http://www.theofficecollegehill.com.
The Office @ College Hill is part of the Lofts at College Hill, which has 147 units for 220 Mercer University students and a 150-car parking deck. It also is the home to Boba Mocha and The Brick Macon.
Linda S. Morris: 478-744-4223, @MidGaBiz
