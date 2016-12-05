AAA Michigan: Statewide average gas prices rise 12 cents

AAA Michigan says gas prices statewide have risen by about 12 cents per gallon in the past week.
The Dearborn-based auto club says Monday that the average price for self-serve regular unleaded gasoline was about $2.21 per gallon. That's about 35 cents more than it was at the same point last year.
The lowest average price was about $2.19 per gallon in the Detroit area, while the highest average was about $2.27 per gallon in the Jackson area.
AAA Michigan surveys daily fuel prices at 2,800 gas stations across the state.
---
Online:
http://www.fuelgaugereport.com
Comments