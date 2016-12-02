Middle Georgia grant seekers have new, free resource to find grants

The library has always been about more than books, but the Middle Georgia Regional Library has a new partner that will enlarge its resource footprint.
The library has formed a partnership with the Foundation Center Funding Information Network, according to a news release. The Network is a free tool for anyone looking for grants or trying to find what grants are available.
The Community Foundation of Central Georgia helped make the Funding Information Network partner-location available at the Washington Memorial Library, the release said.
Beginning early 2017, Washington Memorial Library will hold training sessions on how to effectively use these resources.
For more information about Foundation Center resources, visit http://www.foundationcenter.org or stop by the reference desk at Washington Memorial Library.
Linda S. Morris: 478-744-4223, @MidGaBiz
Comments