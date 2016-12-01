What can farmers expect next year? This may be the place to find out

Forecasting Georgia agriculture conditions is tricky. The weather, world markets and a host of other conditions make it difficult.
But the annual Georgia Ag Forecast sessions give insight and possible scenarios that help farmers and ranchers consider the future.
The 2017 Georgia Ag Forecast sessions will be held at eight locations throughout the state beginning with the first one Jan. 18 in Macon, according to a news release. It will be held 9 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Georgia Farm Bureau, 1620 Bass Road.
Experts from the University of Georgia are expected to discuss the economy, livestock antibiotic regulations, 2018 farm bill and market and regulatory conditions for the state’s largest industry during the seminar series.
Hosted by the UGA College of Agricultural and Environmental Sciences, the 2017 seminar series will be held through Jan. 27 in Marietta, Carrollton, Tifton, Bainbridge, Lyons, Waynesboro and Athens, in addition to Macon. Registration for the series is now open at www.georgiaagforecast.com.
Nearly 1,000 producers, agribusiness representatives and community leaders attended the seminars held in January this year, the release said.
“The main objective of the Ag Forecast seminar series is to provide Georgia’s producers and agribusiness leaders with information on where we think the industry is headed in the upcoming year,” Kent Wolfe, director of the UGA Center for Agribusiness and Economic Development, said in the release. “It helps producers plan for the next year, but it’s also good for bankers and others who have businesses involved in agriculture or who will be impacted by the farm economy.”
Economists from the Center for Agribusiness and Economic Development and from the college’s department of agricultural and applied economics will deliver the economic outlook, which will focus on Georgia’s major commodities and the way that global markets, weather patterns and historical trends will affect those commodities.
The featured speaker at the Macon, Tifton, Bainbridge, Lyons and Waynesboro forecast seminars will be Bob Redding of the Redding Firm in Washington, D.C. Redding will discuss major themes that may be addressed in the 2018 farm bill and will moderate a discussion on the bill.
Linda S. Morris: 478-744-4223, @MidGaBiz
2017 Georgia Ag Forecast Session
When: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Jan. 18, 2017
Where: Georgia Farm Bureau, 1620 Bass Road, Macon, Ga.
Registration: www.georgiaagforecast.com
Source: UGA College of Agricultural and Environmental Sciences
Comments