What can farmers expect next year? This may be the place to find out

4:38 Cop Shop Podcast: Teen tells great-grandma to 'stop acting like a child' Pause

1:29 Chance Jones breaks down semifinal opponent ELCA

1:04 Heroic deputy saves clerk from fire

0:55 Tennessee resident who fled wildfire: "It was like a picture of H-E-L-L."

3:07 So what can Trump actually do in his first 100 days?

1:44 Mercer welcomes Davidson for big non-conference game

2:01 Fircrest couple discovers they don't own their backyard

1:42 Man yells 'Trump' at Starbucks employee in Miami area

1:14 Lorenzo Carter "prepared to come out and work" after tough loss to Vanderbilt