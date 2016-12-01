Uptick in Georgia banks’ earnings may be reflection of economy

Earnings at Georgia’s banks so far this year is up which may be an indication of the economy.
Georgia’s 187 state-based Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. insured banks earned $2.3 billion in the first nine months of 2016, an increase of 6 percent over the same period in 2015, according to a news release from the Georgia Bankers Association. Total deposits, loans and assets all increased from the same quarter in 2015.
“We’re pleased to see continued steady growth in earnings, loans and deposits for Georgia’s banks,” Association President/CEO Joe Brannen said in the release. “The performance of our banks is reflecting the continued positive traction for the state’s economy.”
$248.5 billion Total deposits in Georgia banks
Highlights for Georgia-based banks from the FDIC’s results include:
▪ 93 percent of banks were profitable through September, up by 5 percentage points compared to the same period in 2015.
▪ Total assets grew by 6.9 percent compared to third quarter 2015.
▪ Total assets are at their highest level since 2008.
▪ Total loans of $217.9 billion were up 5.9 percent compared to third quarter of 2015.
▪ Total deposits of $248.5 billion were up 5.8 percent compared to third quarter 2015.
▪ Credit quality remains good with the percentage of noncurrent loans below national average.
▪ Capital levels across the industry are good.
The Georgia Bankers Association, which was founded in September 1892, promotes the general welfare and usefulness of banking and the preservation of a sound banking system.
