Macon campus to participate in national holiday event

Virginia College in Macon is hosting a Holiday Fest with Santa for the community on Saturday.
The event, which is free and open to the public, will be held 9 a.m.-noon at the school, 1901 Paul Walsh Drive, according to a news release.
Activities include: pictures with Santa, making holiday cards for Operation Gratitude, decorating Christmas ornaments, hot chocolate, popcorn, coloring and writing letters to Santa.
Also, attendees can learn more about Virginia College and its programs through campus tours and salon activities led by cosmetology students, the release said.
“Holiday Fest with Santa is a perfect way to bring the Macon community together and get everyone in the holiday spirit,” campus President Cherie Keating said in the release. “We are excited to celebrate the season, partner with a great organization like Operation Gratitude and share with everyone all that Virginia College in Macon has to offer.”
The holiday festival is part of nationwide events by Education Corporation of America, Virginia College’s parent company, which are being held at 69 schools in 19 states.
For more information about Virginia College in Macon, visit www.vc.edu/macon or call 478-803-4600.
Birmingham, Alabama-based Education Corporation of America is a leader in the post-secondary career college market with current enrollment of over 30,000 students.
