Visitors to Macon have a new place to stay

Home2 Suites by Hilton, which is part of Hilton's industry-first all suites portfolio, has opened its newest property, Home2 Suites by Hilton Macon I-75 North.
The hotel, which has 79 suites, is at 3963 River Place Drive, just off Arkwright Road near Interstate 75, according to a news release.
“Deep historic roots and a soulful music scene draw a strong influx of visitors to this charming destination and our hotel looks forward to welcoming them,” General Manager Roger Patel said in the release.
Owned and managed by CHG River Place, LLC, Home2 Suites by Hilton offers guests all-suite accommodations featuring fully-equipped kitchens and modular furniture allowing for guests to personalize their room. The hotel also features easy access to technology with complimentary internet, 24-hour business center, and amenities such as Spin2 Cycle, a combined laundry and fitness area, and a complimentary breakfast that includes more than 400 potential combinations. Guests can also enjoy the seasonal outdoor saline pool and patio with grill area. The hotel also is pet-friendly.
For more information about Home2 Suites by Hilton go to http://www.home2suites.com, or to reach the Macon hotel, call 478-803-5300.
Home2 Suites by Hilton, is a mid-tier, all-suite extended-stay hotel concept designed to offer stylish accommodations with flexible guest room configurations and amenities for the cost-conscious guest.
Linda S. Morris: 478-744-4223, @MidGaBiz
