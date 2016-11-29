That biscuit and burger joint you were meaning to try is coming downtown

Biscuits, burgers and more are coming to downtown Macon.
Mike Seekins, the owner of Biscuits, Burgers and More on Ga. 49 in east Macon, is bringing the business downtown, but under a new name — Famous Mike’s.
Seekins will still serve the biscuits, burgers and cheese grits that his restaurant is known for. But he said he also plans to expand his menu. There will be more sandwiches and salads. He’ll have dinner Thursday through Saturday, and he’d like to offer late-night options on Fridays.
“Plus, I’m going to put a lot of emphasis on bacon,” he said.
Famous Mike’s will be located in a portion of the Lawrence Mayer Florist building at the corner of Mulberry Street and Cotton Avenue. Construction will begin around the first of the year, and Seekins said he expects the new restaurant to be open about six months from now.
The original Biscuits, Burgers and More will close once Famous Mike’s opens, Seekins said. Many people haven’t been out to the restaurant because they think it’s far away. Downtown is where the people are, he said.
He’ll also more than double his seating capacity.
“Downtown Macon is just going to be a grand slam for me,” he said.
Jennifer Burk: 478-744-4345, @jennburk
Comments