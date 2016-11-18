Robinson Home closing in downtown Macon

Robinson Home, a gourmet kitchen store in downtown Macon, is closing.
Will Robinson, who owns the store with Carrie Robinson, made the announcement in an email newsletter Friday. He said their focus is shifting to interior design.
“Over the next few weeks we will keep the party rolling by serving food and wine while we have a huge blowout sale of our existing retail inventory,” Robinson wrote in the newsletter. “We will also continue with our November (cooking) class schedule as planned through the end of the month.
“And yes, brunch is still on for tomorrow morning!”
Information about the sales will be posted on the Robinson Home Facebook page.
Robinson Home opened at 470 First St. in December 2013. In September, Robinson Home opened Fork & Key, a wine shop and cafe, in the business.
