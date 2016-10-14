Local attorney, Cottages workers, Mr. Rooter owners and design firm honored by peers

Pitts recognized by lawyers’ group for client satisfaction
The American Institute of Personal Injury Attorneys has recognized the exceptional performance of New Georgia’s personal injury attorney Mark Pitts as one of the 10 best best personal injury attorneys for client satisfaction over a two-year period.
The American Institute of Personal Injury Attorneys is a third-party attorney rating organization that publishes an annual list of the Top 10 personal injury attorneys in each state. Attorneys who are selected to the “10 Best” list must pass group’s selection process, which is based on client and/or peer nominations, thorough research and the group’s independent evaluation. The annual list was created to be used as a resource for clients during the attorney selection process.
Employees celebrate years of service
The Cottages of Wesleyan congratulated its employees on their years of service. Priscilla Scott is the director of resident services and has been with the company for 11 years. Gladys Taylor has been the food services manager for six years. Donna French is the administrative coordinator and has been there for five years.
Local owners earn international award recognition
Curt and Lisa Reynolds, owners of Mr. Rooter Plumbing of Middle Georgia, recently received the Top Gun award from the Mr. Rooter Plumbing corporate office during the company’s 2016 International Convention held Sept. 11-14.
This award goes to franchise owners who achieve sales goals and reach operation benchmarks. The Top Gun recipients represent the top 10 percent of Mr. Rooter Plumbing owners across North America.
M&R Wins two national awards
M&R Marketing Group in Macon was awarded an American Graphic Design Award by Graphic Design USA and a Pinnacle Award by International Festivals & Events Associations. The award given by Graphic Design honors the best graphic design work of the year. Out of about 10,000 entries, 15 percent were given awards. M&R won for its work on Macon-Bibb County’s Forward Together strategic plan booklet.
During the 2016 IFEA/Haas & Wilkerson Pinnacle Awards Ceremony last month, M&R Marketing won Gold for Best Organizational Website for its work on the new Cherry Blossom Festival website design and development. Over the last four years, M&R has won multiple IFEA awards for their work with the festival.
The festival was presented with three awards in the prestigious IFEA/Haas & Wilkerson Pinnacle Awards competition. It won awards in the following categories: Gold for Best Organizational Website; Silver for Best Pin or Button; and Bronze for Best New Attendee Service.
Angela Woolen
