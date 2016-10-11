How does a company turn lemons into lemonade?

We have all heard the expression “turning lemons into lemonade,” and I think it is an apt way to describe thinking about re-engaging your workforce. Many companies struggle at one point or another with a disconnected employee or even a disengaged workforce. Managers may recall a change from a once enthusiastic and motivated employee to one who is now barely present and putting forth minimal effort. They often ask themselves how did this happen? What can I do to keep employees engaged and motivated? Reigniting energy can be difficult, so here are some ways to re-engage your workforce:
Make it fun. Easier said than done, but keeping employees engaged is partly about keeping the work as exciting and fresh as possible. There are countless ways to do this, whether it is creative ways to engage them in solving company problems or adding in fun events that allow employees to socialize and build relationships with each other. These events can be simple and inexpensive, but can have a big impact on awakening your workforce and encouraging them to invest energy back into your business.
Give them opportunities to learn. Allow your employees opportunities to grow and expand their skills. These types of opportunities can be work related or personal: reading books as a group, allowing people to attend professional growth events, bringing in speakers, can all help reignite employee curiosity. This prevents employees from feeling like they are stuck in a rudimentary routine.
Use this opportunity as a catalyst for change. Figure out how your workforce got disenchanted and make an action plan to resolve the issues. Many times employers think they know why their workforce is disenchanted, but have failed to tap into the underlying problem. Is there a culture issue? Is it something that can be easily changed? Is it a company policy? Is it the way we communicate? Employers that ask themselves how they arrived somewhere they don’t like and try to fix it, often don’t end up repeating their mistakes.
Employees are one of a company’s most valuable resources. Employers invest a significant amount of time and money in their workforce. Employers who re-engage their workforce reap the benefits of their investment and are hopefully able to retain employees longer. Not only does re-engaging your workforce help with retention but it also helps to attract new talent, as more and more of the workforce examines what a company can offer them, not just what they can offer to the company. At the end of the day, turning lemons into lemonade can taste pretty sweet!
Sarah Phaff is an attorney at Gorby Peters & Associates focused on finding practical solutions for her clients.
Comments