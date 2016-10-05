United Way is seeking women to honor

United Way and a newly organized women’s leadership group of United Way are looking for nominations of women for three new awards.
The awards are a way for the United Way of Central Georgia and Women United to celebrate “the great work women and organizations do to support women and/or children in central Georgia,” a news release said.
Nominations are being accepted for: the Glass Ceiling Award, Unsung Hero Award, and Outstanding Organization Award. Winners will be announced at the Women United Kick Off Luncheon on Nov. 15. Nomination forms — which must be received by Monday — and more information can be found at www.unitedwaycg.org/women-united. At the same website, people can purchase tickets to the luncheon.
Women United is a new leadership group of United Way of Central Georgia. Members represent communities from the entire region who come together for one purpose: to address the critical issues women and children face in our communities.
Linda S. Morris: 478-744-4223, @MidGaBiz
Comments