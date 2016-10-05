Georgia kids raking it in

Doing chores really pays off for kids in Georgia.
Young folks in the state were paid allowances for chores at a rate well above the national average, according to Country Financial’s recent survey that looked at how parents in Georgia taught children about finances through the use of chores and allowance.
The study found that 69 percent of Georgians believe in paying children allowances for doing chores, and 46 percent of those did so to teach their children money needs to be earned.
And there’s another reason to get kids to do chores: Parents could use some more free time.
On an average day in 2015, 85 percent of women and 67 percent of men spent some time doing household activities such as housework, cooking, lawn care or other household tasks, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported.
Finance writer Steve Rosen of The Kansas City Star offers these tips if you're thinking of paying your kids an allowance:
▪ Start early. Experts say kids can start on an allowance around age 4 or 5. That's when kids begin to understand how money works and how money can buy stuff. It's also when kids are learning in school how to count and how to identify coins.
▪ Have a goal in mind. Before you start handing out money, there should be a family discussion. Is the purpose of the allowance to teach money management, period, with no strings attached? Are there expectations that chores will be required in order to be paid? And if chores aren't required, is there an understanding that the kids will pitch in and help around the house?
How allowances for chores in Georgia stack up against those nationwide, according to the Country Financial Security Index:
Chore
Georgia Average
National Average
Mowing the lawn
$12.17
$6.28
Cleaning the garage
$9.24
$5.20
Doing laundry
$5.26
$2.82
Cleaning a common area
(i.e. living room, dining room, kitchen, etc.)
$5.80
$2.72
Be responsible for a pet
(i.e. feeding, walking, cleaning up after it)
$6.30
$2.66
Vacuuming /cleaning floors
$5.43
$2.55
Cleaning surfaces
(i.e. dusting or washing countertops)
$5.64
$2.20
Cleaning the bedroom
$4.86
$2.07
Doing the dishes
$4.92
$2.03
Taking out the garbage
$4.56
$1.90
Setting the table
$3.88
$1.31
Making the bed
$3.96
$1.18
