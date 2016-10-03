Survey suggests economy will remain weak in Midwest, Plains

A monthly survey of business leaders suggests the economy will continue slowing in nine Midwest and Plains states because of weakness in agriculture and energy businesses.
The overall economic index for the region declined to 45.5 in September from August's 47.8. Any score below 50 suggests the economy is weakening.
Creighton University economist Ernie Goss says energy and agriculture manufacturing is especially weak in the region.
The survey results are compiled into a collection of indexes ranging from zero to 100. Survey organizers say any score above 50 suggests growth in that factor. A score below that suggests decline.
The survey covers Arkansas, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Oklahoma and South Dakota.
