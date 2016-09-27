Find work and get resume, interview help at job fair

Job seekers looking for help with their resume-writing and interviewing skills will get some assistance at a job fair next week.
The Middle Georgia Job Readiness and Recruitment Event is planned for 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Oct. 5 in the Health Sciences Building on the Milledgeville campus of Central Georgia Technical College.
Attendees must participate in an orientation session and screening, according to a Georgia Department of Labor news release. They also are encouraged to attend at least one of two 45-minute job readiness workshops on resume writing and interviewing. Dress is business casual.
Job seekers may develop and print their resumes with help at the event or have pre-written resumes reviewed by experts, the release states.
Employers from various manufacturing industries will be available. Closer to the event, a complete list of employers may be found at www.dol.georgia.gov.
The Georgia Department of Economic Development’s Workforce Division, Middle Georgia Consortium Inc., Middle Georgia Regional Commission and Georgia Department of Labor are co-sponsoring the event.
For more information, email swat@gdol.ga.gov.
Jennifer Burk: 478-744-4345, @jennburk
