New cafe in downtown Macon offers wine and small plate menu

Robinson Home in downtown Macon has expanded with a new cafe offering 18 wines by the glass and a small plate menu.
Robinson Home, a gourmet kitchen store and interior goods, has added Fork & Key, a wine shop and cafe, according to a news release.
The shop offers a small plate season menu for dinner, dessert or a snack. And, in addition to the wines by the glass, it offers more than 80 wines by the bottle and more than a dozen craft beers. Food and wine service begins at 4 p.m. daily.
With the addition, the business has new extended hours: 10 a.m-10 p.m. Monday-Wednesday and 10 a.m.-11 p.m. Thursday-Saturday. It is closed on Sunday.
“Tell us your favorite wine, and we can make special orders,” the release said.
Robinson Home also has improved its kitchen for cooking classes and added new seating inside and on its sidewalk.
Linda S. Morris: 478-744-4223, @MidGaBiz
