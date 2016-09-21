Dublin manufacturer plans $2 million expansion; creating 30 new jobs

A pet food producer in Dublin plans to expand, make a $2.2 million capital investment and create 30 new jobs.
Sun-Tek Pet LLC’s expansion plan includes buying two existing industrial facilities from the Dublin-Laurens County Development Authority and making a 40,000-square-foot expansion to one of those buildings, according to a news release from the authority.
Sun-Tek produces and distributes high-quality dog and cat food and expects to produce more than 90 million pounds of product this year, the release said.
With this expansion and new job creation, the company would employ a total of about 75 people.
“We are grateful for SunTek Pet’s continued investment in our community, and we look forward to (its) growth and prosperity in Dublin-Laurens County,” authority Chairman Roger Folsom said in the release.
The pet food company originated in 2014 from a joint venture between Hi-Tek Rations that was already based in Dublin, and Sunshine Mills Inc. based in Red Bay, Alabama.
Linda S. Morris, @MidGaBiz
