Play games, meet Mercer football players at The Prado event

Customers to The Prado shopping center in Macon on Thursday night will have a chance to play games, eat, win a big prize and help out a good cause.
Paint The Prado Purple will be held 5-8:30 p.m. at the shopping center at 4123 Forsyth Road, and customers are encouraged to “come hungry and be ready to shop,” according to a news release. Each store will offer special sales and giveaways. A percentage of the night’s proceeds will go directly to the Alzheimer’s Association.
Some of the events include a dunking booth, corn hole games and face painting. Also, James David Carter from Season 7 of “The Voice” will perform at 6:30 p.m. Attendees will have a chance to meet Mercer University football players.
The shopping center is raffling off a gift basket valued at $900 for $1 per entry with proceeds going directly to the Alzheimer's Association, the release said.
Linda S. Morris: 478-744-4223, @MidGaBiz
