Florida-based company to open manufacturing plant in Macon

A Florida-based manufacturer plans to open a facility in Macon.
Guard Buildings LLC, which manufactures industrial modular shelters, is planning to open a 23,000-square-foot manufacturing facility, according to a news release from the Macon Economic Development Commission. This will be the Tallahassee, Florida-based company’s third manufacturing plant.
The company, which plans to make a $2 million investment, expects to hire 25 workers initially, the release said.
“The Georgia Department of Labor’s Business Services Unit is helping Guard Buildings recruit through Employ Georgia, the agency’s online recruiting service,” Sam Hall, spokesman for the labor department. “We look forward to working with Guard Buildings as they ramp up their Macon-Bibb operation.”
People interested in applying for a job should call 888-862-1293.
For more than 23 years, the company has supplied pre-engineered, all structural framed prefabricated guard houses, attendant booths and weather shelters to military, manufacturing, commercial, residential, educational, parks, transportation, and municipal customers, the release said. In recent years, Guard Buildings has expanded to include parking booths, valet booths, ATM enclosures, smoking shelters and bus stops.
“We are really excited to get production started in Macon, Guard Buildings’ President John Shults, said in the release. “Macon-Bibb has worked well with us and has a good enthusiastic workforce.”
Mayor Robert Reichert said the thriving company has a reputation for excellence.
“I'm grateful to the Macon Economic Development Commission for introducing them to our community and explaining why we will be a great location choice for them,” he said in the release. “I'm confident that their decision to locate their new facility here in our community will be mutually beneficial."
Linda S. Morris @MidGaBiz
