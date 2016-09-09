Business faces and places

Central Georgia Regional Credit Union has new location
Central Georgia Regional Credit Union celebrated its new branch location within The Medical Center, Navicent Health. The new location is 1,270 square feet larger than its previous branch location inside the hospital.
Founded by healthcare employees, the credit union has been a part of The Medical Center family since 1971.
Gresham joins Fickling & Co.
Kacey Gresham, who was born and raised in Macon, has joined Fickling & Co. as a Realtor.
She graduated from First Presbyterian Day School and attended the University of Georgia where she earned a bachelor’s degree in real estate. After she pursued a 12-year career in banking in Columbus, she moved back to Macon earlier this year and obtained her Georgia real estate license.
Ace selected as Business of the Month
Ace Hardware & Garden Center was selected as the September Business of the Month by the Perry Area Chamber of Commerce Ace, which is owned by William Jackson, was nominated and chosen by the business development committee.
Smith joins Sheridan Construction board of directors
Steve Smith, a longtime educator and school superintendent in the region, joined the board of directors of Sheridan Construction Co. in Macon. Smith, who retired as Bibb County’s interim superintendent in 2015, spent a decade as superintendent of Lowndes County schools, and prior to that as the school system chief in Pulaski County.
Smith was a teacher and coach who rose through the ranks from assistant principal to principal at Central High School in Macon, where he served from 1982 until 2000.
Schnetzer is a new surgeon at OrthoGeorgia
Ryan Schnetzer is a new spine surgeon at OrthoGeorgia based in Macon. He earned a bachelor of science in agriculture and biology graduating cum laude while playing football on two SEC championship teams for the University of Georgia.
Schnetzer’s professional memberships include the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons, the Florida Orthopaedic Society and the North American Spine Society. He has presented on state and national levels and has authored various orthopaedic and spine articles.
