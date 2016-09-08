A third Dunkin’ Donuts to open soon in Macon

Macon is about two weeks away from getting its third Dunkin’ Donuts.
The doughnut restaurant at 1068 Gray Highway is expected to open the week of Sept. 19 if construction continues as planned, said Lou Patel, owner of D&D Middle Georgia LLC, the franchise owner.
The 1,950-square-foot restaurant will be a typical Dunkin’ Donuts store, except it has been constructed under the company’s green building program which makes the building more energy efficient, Patel said. The location was selected because of the high volume of traffic on Gray Highway, he said.
About 20 employees have been hired, and Patel said he is not looking for more people at this time.
“I think we’re good right now,” he said.
The store is expected to be open 5 a.m. to10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 5 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday. The other Macon Dunkin’ Donuts are at 121 Tom Hill Jr. Blvd. and 860 Forsyth St.
The first Dunkin’ opened in 1950 in Quincy, Massachusetts, and the company licensed its first franchise five years later, according to the company’s website. The restaurant sells 52 varieties of doughnuts and more than a dozen coffee beverages as well as bagels, breakfast sandwiches and other baked goods.
There are more than 11,300 Dunkin’ Donuts restaurants worldwide with more than 8,000 in 41 states plus the District of Columbia.
Linda S. Morris: 478-744-4223, @MidGaBiz
