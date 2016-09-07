Middle Georgia communities to get federal money to help with improvements

Seventy-four communities in Georgia — including eight in Middle Georgia — will share more than $37 million in federal assistance to help their local economies.
Some of the funds, $33.3 million, are from the 2016 Community Development Block Grants for infrastructure improvements, neighborhood revitalization and centers that will serve Georgia’s neediest residents, according to a news release from the Georgia Department of Community Affairs. This fund will go to 68 communities.
The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development awarded the funding to Georgia’s Community Development Block Grant program, which is administered by the Department of Community Affairs.
The communities, the project and the funding amount for Middle Georgia communities include:
▪ City of Dublin, drainage/streets improvement, $500,000
▪ City of East Dublin, sewer improvements, $303,683
▪ City of Eatonton, drainage/streets improvements, $500,000
▪ City of Gray, sewer improvements, $500,000
▪ City of Jackson, sewer improvements, $500,000
▪ City of Perry, neighborhood revitalization, $500,000
▪ City of Roberta, water improvements, $500,000
Also, $4.3 million in CDBG Employment Incentive Program and Redevelopment Fund awards were recently awarded to 11 Georgia communities to invest in redevelopment and economic development projects that would create 511 jobs and $86.7 million in private investment. Monroe County, which received $500,000 for redevelopment, was the only Middle Georgia community to receive funds from the program.
“Strong and prosperous communities serve their citizens best and help attract businesses to Georgia,” Gov. Nathan Deal said in the release. “The projects funded by this program will stimulate economic development in these communities and enhance the quality of life for all Georgians.”
Linda S. Morris: 478-744-4223, @MidGaBiz
Comments