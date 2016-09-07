Business

September 7, 2016 8:42 AM

PJ's Coffee expands internationally into Vietnam

PJ's Coffee of New Orleans is going international.

NEW ORLEANS

The company announced Wednesday the opening of its first shop in Ho Chi Minh, Vietnam, in the Vincom B Center Shopping Mall.

Ballard Brands LLC, PJ's parent company, appointed TRG International — represented by Rick Yvanovich — as Vietnam's master franchisee. He plans to open a second PJ's location in December and at least 10 additional shops in the next five years.

Company officials say Vietnam shares a strong love for coffee and incorporates the drink into its everyday culture similar to that of New Orleans. PJ's shop in Vietnam features the company's full menu with pastries, teas and iced, frozen and hot coffee drinks, the company says in a news release.

PJ's was founded in 1978 by Phyllis Jordan and operates 85 coffee shops in seven states.

