Georgia organizations awarded nearly $3.7 million to help people navigate insurance marketplace

Nearly $3.7 million has been awarded to four Georgia organizations — including one in Middle Georgia — that help uninsured and underinsured people enroll in the 2017 Health Insurance Marketplace.
The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services announced Tuesday that $3,682,732 Navigator grant awards would go to returning organization in Georgia, according to a news release. The awards will support in-person assistance to help consumers navigate, shop and enroll in the variety of Marketplace coverage options. In total, the federal Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services designated $63 million in Navigator grant awards to all states using the federally facilitated Marketplace.
“We are committed to making sure consumers have all the resources they need to find the right plan when open enrollment begins on Nov. 1,” Kevin Counihan, CEO of the Health Insurance Marketplace, said in the release. “We know in-person assistance is critical to connecting individuals and families with quality, affordable health coverage that best meets their needs.”
Health Care Central Georgia, doing business as Community Health Works, is the only organization based in Middle Georgia of the four designated Navigators in Georgia. The others are Georgia Refugee Health and Mental Health based in Clarkston, Georgia Association for Primary Health Care Inc. based in Decatur, and Boat People SOS Inc. out of Atlanta.
Navigators are trained individuals and organizations who help consumers, small businesses and employees as they look for health coverage options and financial assistance through the Marketplace, the release said. Navigators can meet in-person with consumers and help them understand the coverage options available to them and enroll in a plan of their choice.
This is the second year of a three-year funding cycle for the returning grantees that currently provide local in-person assistance.
Linda S. Morris: 478-744-4223, @MidGaBiz
Comments