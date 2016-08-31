24 heroin overdoses reported in 1 day in Louisville

1:12 Take a tour of Warner Robins recreation Pause

0:38 A sneak peek of guns to be auctioned by the Bibb County Sheriff's Office

3:59 Cop Shop Podcast: 'Herpes-infested' insults

1:38 Loft Living on Tour

2:30 Mike Pence asked how to combat "never Trump-ers," compares campaign to NASCAR

1:39 Trump VP candidate Pence brings up Clinton controversies, crowd chants "lock her up"

1:10 Why people are voting for Donald Trump

2:11 Man detained after disruption at Wesleyan College

1:00 Bibb sheriff's crime lab probes fatal shooting scene

2:22 Ex-boyfriend killed in north Macon shootout