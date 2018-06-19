Macon man's last call to his mom was all his belongings had been stolen

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public's help in locating 40-year-old Nazarine Davis of Macon.
Davis' mother, Beverly Hart, hasn’t heard from him since May 16. She thinks he may be in the Atlanta area, possibly in the Five Point’s area, according to a Bibb sheriff's office news release.
When Davis and Hart last spoke, Davis told her that he was on the MARTA bus in Atlanta and all his belongings had been stolen.
Hart said it is unlike her son to not contact her, especially on his birthday on June 4. Hart reported Davis missing to authorities on June 11.
Anyone with information on Davis is urged to call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500.
