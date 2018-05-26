In this May 14, 2018, photo, teacher and music therapist Erin Singh plays guitar with students in the brand new JP Lord School in Omaha, Neb. The school, which serves severely disabled students for Omaha Public Schools was moved from a much smaller and more institutional building.
In this May 14, 2018, photo, teacher and music therapist Erin Singh plays guitar with students in the brand new JP Lord School in Omaha, Neb. The school, which serves severely disabled students for Omaha Public Schools was moved from a much smaller and more institutional building. Omaha World-Herald via AP Kent Sievers
New Omaha school designed for students' sensory needs

The Associated Press

May 26, 2018 01:14 PM

OMAHA, Neb.

A $10 million school specifically designed to meet the complex needs of Omaha students with cognitive and physical disabilities has opened.

The Omaha World-Herald reports that teachers and students moved into the new J.P. Lord School earlier this month. There are about 60 students, ranging in age from 5 to 21. Most aren't verbal, some have feeding tubes and many have limited mobility.

Principal Laura Mac-Holmes says the school is about sensory curriculum. It's equipped with a therapy pool that allows students to stretch and work their muscles. Rooms are designed to stimulate senses with different-colored lights, projections and music.

Nursing stations are also tucked into hallways for quick access.

Architects sought input from parents, staff and special education experts to meet specific needs of J.P. Lord students.

