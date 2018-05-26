New Omaha school designed for students' sensory needs

A $10 million school specifically designed to meet the complex needs of Omaha students with cognitive and physical disabilities has opened.
The Omaha World-Herald reports that teachers and students moved into the new J.P. Lord School earlier this month. There are about 60 students, ranging in age from 5 to 21. Most aren't verbal, some have feeding tubes and many have limited mobility.
Principal Laura Mac-Holmes says the school is about sensory curriculum. It's equipped with a therapy pool that allows students to stretch and work their muscles. Rooms are designed to stimulate senses with different-colored lights, projections and music.
Nursing stations are also tucked into hallways for quick access.
Architects sought input from parents, staff and special education experts to meet specific needs of J.P. Lord students.
Comments