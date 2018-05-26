Sun River Valley rancher living life she loves despite MS

In this April 16, 2018 photo, Sun River Valley rancher Ruth Mortag watches friends and neighbors load a calf into the branding chute at her ranch near Simms, Mont. Her role was to brand the calf. Mortag, who has multiple sclerosis, ranches with help from family and neighbors, and she's always first to lend a hand on their operations, too. The Great Falls Tribune via AP Kristen Inbody