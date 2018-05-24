Sakari Orava, the doctor that heals World Cup stars

FILE - In this Monday March 15, 2010 file photo, Sakari Orava, a Finnish orthopaedic surgeon poses at Mehilainen hospital in Turku, Finland. Sakari Orava is among the very few Finnish citizens to own a Champions League’s gold medal. He didn’t win it on the field, but on the operating table of his medical practice in Turku, a small city on the southwest coast of Finland. Over the years, legions of top soccer players, including David Beckham, have made the trip to Finland to go under the skilled knife of the world renowned surgeon. (Lehtikuva via AP)