Fireworks mortar explodes in Maryland man's face

The Associated Press

May 24, 2018 10:00 AM

CHURCHVILLE, Md.

Authorities say a Maryland man suffered burns to his face and body in a fireworks accident.

Officials say 21-year-old Zachary D. Cochran of Churchville was illegally discharging a unknown type of aerial firework Wednesday evening when the firework mortar discharged and exploded.

Investigators say Cochran was using a hollowed out log to use as the base or platform in trying to launch the firework.

Cochran suffered first- and second-degree burns.

He was flown by state police helicopter to Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center in Baltimore.

