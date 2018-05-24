Fireworks mortar explodes in Maryland man's face

Authorities say a Maryland man suffered burns to his face and body in a fireworks accident.
Officials say 21-year-old Zachary D. Cochran of Churchville was illegally discharging a unknown type of aerial firework Wednesday evening when the firework mortar discharged and exploded.
Investigators say Cochran was using a hollowed out log to use as the base or platform in trying to launch the firework.
Cochran suffered first- and second-degree burns.
He was flown by state police helicopter to Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center in Baltimore.
