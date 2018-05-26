Hunger in Philadelphia: 'It's a pain in my belly'

A'lah Bey carries out her food boxes from the Lancaster Farm Fresh Co-op at St. Christopher's Hospital for Children in Philadelphia on May 4, 2018. Throughout the nation, about 12 percent of people are food insecure — lacking enough food in a year to lead a healthy life, according to data from Feeding America in Chicago, the largest hunger-relief nonprofit in the country. In Philadelphia, it's 21 percent. In North Philadelphia, food insecurity runs as high as 30 percent. A'lah Bey carries out her food boxes from the Lancaster Farm Fresh Co-op at St. Christopher's Hospital for Children in Philadelphia on May 4, 2018. Throughout the nation, about 12 percent of people are food insecure — lacking enough food in a year to lead a healthy life, according to data from Feeding America in Chicago, the largest hunger-relief nonprofit in the country. In Philadelphia, it's 21 percent. In North Philadelphia, food insecurity runs as high as 30 percent. The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP A'lah Bey carries out her food boxes from the Lancaster Farm Fresh Co-op at St. Christopher's Hospital for Children in Philadelphia on May 4, 2018. Throughout the nation, about 12 percent of people are food insecure — lacking enough food in a year to lead a healthy life, according to data from Feeding America in Chicago, the largest hunger-relief nonprofit in the country. In Philadelphia, it's 21 percent. In North Philadelphia, food insecurity runs as high as 30 percent. David Maialetti