Hawaii toddler contracts rat lungworm disease on Oahu

Hawaii health officials say a toddler on Oahu has contracted rat lungworm disease, the island's first case of the year.
The Hawaii Department of Health confirmed Friday that the parasite was found in the child's spinal fluid.
Officials say the child became sick earlier this month and was hospitalized, prompting health officials to investigate.
According to the department, the parasite is only found in rodents, but it can cause debilitating conditions to people after contact. People can become infected by ingesting parasite larvae typically through eating raw or undercooked items.
The disease can cause a rare type of meningitis and can result in symptoms that include low-grade fever, nausea and vomiting. The symptoms usually appear one to three weeks after exposure.
Comments