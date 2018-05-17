US births hit a 30-year low, despite good economy

FILE - This Thursday, Feb. 16, 2017 file photo shows newborn babies in the nursery of a postpartum recovery center in upstate New York. According to a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report released on Thursday, May 17, 2018, 2017 saw the lowest number of U.S. births in 30 years, with birth rates declining not only for women in their teens and 20's but _ surprisingly _ also women in their 30's. Seth Wenig AP Photo