Shorter drug treatment OK for many breast cancer patients

This undated image made available by F. Hoffmann-La Roche shows a vial of the company's Herceptin medication. According to a study released on Wednesday, May 16, 2018, many women with a common and aggressive form of breast cancer that is treated with Herceptin can get by with six months of the drug instead of the usual 12, greatly reducing the risk of heart damage it can cause. (F. Hoffmann-La Roche via AP)