Cherokee Nation lauded for hepatitis C elimination effort

In a Nov. 15, 2017 photo, Cherokee citizen Judith Anderson examines the scar tissue on her left arm from years of IV drug use outside the Redbird Smith Health Center in Sallisaw, Okla. Anderson is among hundreds of tribal citizens who have tested positive for hepatitis C in the past three years because of dangerous drug use. She's being treated for the potentially fatal liver disease thanks to a hepatitis C eradication program launched in 2015 by the tribe, partly to respond to the nation's opioid epidemic. Justin Juozapavicius AP Photo