Motorists urged to avoid I-75 south between Macon and Forsyth due to multiple wrecks

Motorists are urged to avoid southbound Interstate 75 between Macon and Forsyth after multiple accidents Tuesday afternoon, including a tractor-trailer that flipped and another tractor-trailer that ran off into the woods.
No fatalities or life-threatening injuries have been reported, but traffic is snarled, said Monroe County sheriff's Lt. Lawson Bittick.
The area where the accidents have occurred is between Mile Markers 182 and 183.
"We're just inundated with wrecks with injuries as a result of the rain," Bittick said. "One tractor-trailer flipped over and since then, I think those other wrecks just followed suit after that with traffic stopping and the weather."
Another wreck also has been reported at Mile Marker 177 southbound in Monroe County, with GSP working that wreck, Bittck said.
